Oregon and political action committee settle voting case

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, a voter in Lake Oswego, Ore., places her ballot in a designated drop box outside City Hall. Days before last November's elections, members of a political action committee in Oregon went door-to-door in Portland and its suburbs and collected filled-in ballots from voters, saying they'd mail them in. But about 100 of those ballots were mailed late and not counted. The group was fined by the secretary of state Gillian Flaccus, File AP Photo