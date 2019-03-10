US Rep. Langevin introduces bill on cybersecurity training

A Rhode Island congressman has introduced a bill to incorporate cybersecurity training into career and technical education programs.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin introduced the bill with U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, a Pennsylvania Republican. They're co-chairmen of the Congressional Career and Technical Education Caucus.
The bill would authorize $10 million to create a competitive grant program within the Department of Education to incorporate cybersecurity education into new or existing education programs.
Langevin says the nation needs a workforce that is equipped with the proper skills to protect critical infrastructure, such as power plants, dams and hospitals.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
Thompson says it's of paramount importance to develop a 21st century workforce to meet the technical demands the nation faces.
They say existing education programs teach students about safety, but cybersecurity is rarely covered.
Comments