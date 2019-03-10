Honolulu agrees to pay $550K to settle 2009 police lawsuit

The Honolulu City Council has agreed to pay $550,000 to a retired police lieutenant who claimed that Police Chief Susan Ballard had tampered with recruits' test scores when she was in charge of the training division.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the council approved the payment Friday to settle the 2009 lawsuit filed by Deeann Koanui, who retired last year.
Koanui had claimed Ballard was involved in tampering with scores on physical and written tests and ordered the destruction of incriminating documents.
Koanui also claimed she faced retaliation and harassment beginning in September 2008 after she started reporting issues to the department's internal affairs office.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
Ballard did not return the newspaper's request for comment.
The police department issued a statement saying the suit was "amicably resolved."
Comments