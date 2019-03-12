AP sources: O’Rourke to make multiple stops in leadoff Iowa

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 file photo, former Democratic Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke laughs during a live interview with Oprah Winfrey on a Times Square stage at "SuperSoul Conversations," in New York. The new Beto O’Rourke documentary, “Running With Beto,” ends with him musing about how to keep the momentum of his 2018 defeat in the Texas Senate race going. O’Rourke himself attended the premiere Saturday, March 9, 2019, at South by Southwest, but he also was coy about his future, repeating only that he’ll announce his plans “soon.” Kathy Willens, File AP Photo