National Politics

NJ lawmakers advance bill to legalize recreational marijuana

The Associated Press

March 18, 2019 05:20 PM

FILE - In this March 21, 2015 file photo, a man rolls a marijuana cigarette as a large group gathered near the New Jersey Statehouse to show their support for legalizing marijuana, in Trenton, N.J. New Jersey lawmakers are set to consider legislation legalizing recreational marijuana. The Assembly and Senate judiciary committees have scheduled hearings on a measure to permit adults to use cannabis.
FILE - In this March 21, 2015 file photo, a man rolls a marijuana cigarette as a large group gathered near the New Jersey Statehouse to show their support for legalizing marijuana, in Trenton, N.J. New Jersey lawmakers are set to consider legislation legalizing recreational marijuana. The Assembly and Senate judiciary committees have scheduled hearings on a measure to permit adults to use cannabis. Mel Evans, File AP Photo
FILE - In this March 21, 2015 file photo, a man rolls a marijuana cigarette as a large group gathered near the New Jersey Statehouse to show their support for legalizing marijuana, in Trenton, N.J. New Jersey lawmakers are set to consider legislation legalizing recreational marijuana. The Assembly and Senate judiciary committees have scheduled hearings on a measure to permit adults to use cannabis. Mel Evans, File AP Photo
TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey lawmakers advanced legislation to legalize recreational marijuana.

Democratic-controlled Assembly and Senate legislative committees advanced the legislation Monday after hours of delay while legislators worked on amendments to a deal Gov. Phil Murphy and leaders announced recently.

New Jersey would join 10 states and the District of Columbia in legalizing the drug if the measure is approved.

Murphy and Democratic legislative leaders announced a deal on legalization last week.

The bill lawmakers voted on Monday contained many of the same details Murphy announced, including a $42 an ounce tax, though towns could impose taxes of up to 3 percent in cases.

But legislators also unveiled additional details on making expunging marijuana convictions easier, like the dismissal of pending charges for possession of up to 5 pounds of cannabis.

  Comments  