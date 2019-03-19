Los Angeles County undersheriff out after a few months

Turnover continues in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department with the departure of its second-in-command little more than three months into the term of new Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
Ray Leyva tells the Los Angeles Times that Villanueva told him Monday he wanted a sworn officer in the position.
Leyva is a former commander who had returned to the department from a medical retirement.
He's being replaced by a former station captain who was promoted three ranks to assistant sheriff and will now rise to undersheriff.
Villanueva was a retired lieutenant who upset former Sheriff Jim McDonnell's re-election bid. He has replaced almost all of the executive team and is in conflict with county supervisors over the rehiring of a deputy fired in connection with alleged domestic abuse.
