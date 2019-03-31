What’s at stake in Wisconsin Supreme Court election

FILE - In this March 15, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn speaks during a debate with opponent Lisa Neubauer at the Wisconsin State Bar Center in Madison, Wis. A Republican group announced Tuesday, March 26, 2019 it is launching a seven-figure ad buy a week before the April 2 election to boost candidate Hagedorn in his race against Lisa Neubauer. The Republican State Leadership Committee's Judicial Fairness Initiative said it was spending at least $1 million on the effort, which would be the most significant outside spending for Hagedorn so far. Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File John Hart