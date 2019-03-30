Indiana expands resources for children with dyslexia

In this Jan. 17, 2019 photo, Alfonso Benavente Gutierrez high-fives Darlene Bell during a lesson at the B.E.A.R Reading Center in South Bend, Ind. A new state law calls for one reading specialist trained in dyslexia for each school corporation and charter school — according to the state department of education that includes all 289 corporations and over 90 charter schools. Those specialists will train teachers who have dyslexic students in their classrooms. South Bend Tribune via AP Michael Caterina