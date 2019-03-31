US Education Secretary DeVos to visit Nashville

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is coming to Nashville to visit a public charter middle school.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says in a news release that DeVos will attend a roundtable discussion at LEAD Cameron on Monday. The statement says the visit will highlight the benefits of school choice.
Lee, a Republican who took office in January, wants to make it easier to open high-quality charter schools and shutter poor performing ones. He's also proposed boosting the number of parents who can use education savings accounts.
