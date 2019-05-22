New Mexico candidates diverge on oversight of White House

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., center, joined by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., right, and other congressional leaders, react to a failed meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on infrastructure, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. From left are Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., Speaker Pelosi, House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, D-S.C., Sen. Schumer, Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the assistant Democratic leader in the Senate. AP Photo

New Mexico Secretary of State and U.S. Senate candidate Maggie Toulouse Oliver says it's time for Congress to start impeachment proceedings against President Trump over concerns about obstruction of justice.

Toulouse Oliver said Wednesday in a statement that it's time to hold the president accountable for possible obstruction of justice and that there is more than enough evidence to move forward with the impeachment process.

The rival contender for the Democratic nomination is U.S. Rep Ben Ray Luján.

He takes credit for helping build the House Democratic majority that is seeking closer oversight of the White House through investigations, legal proceedings and subpoenaed testimony.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In a statement, Luján says impeachment proceedings still are a tool that can be used by Congress if the Trump administration continues to obstruct inquiries.