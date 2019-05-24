NY attorney general to probe fatal state police shooting

The New York Attorney General's office says it will investigate a fatal state police shooting.

The office of Attorney General Letitia James said on Friday that the probe is related to its role as a special prosecutor investigating police shootings within the state.

The shooting occurred at around 2 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 84 in the Orange County community of Montgomery.

Troopers were responding to a disabled vehicle on the highway and a man walking along the westbound shoulder.

One trooper got out of the patrol car and spoke to the man while the other drove alongside them.

Police say the man refused to comply with their commands. They say that the man was trying to get into the police car when the trooper outside shot him.