With Senate adjournment, Vermont Legislature done this year

The Vermont Legislature is now done for the 2019 session.

The Senate adjourned on Wednesday evening.

But the Legislature adjourned without lawmakers in the Democratically controlled House and Senate being able to reach an agreement on two key pieces of legislation: how much to raise the minimum wage and how much time parents should get off as part of a paid family and medical leave program.

The House adjourned Friday.

House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe appeared close to a deal, but now the two issues will have to wait until January to be acted upon.

Ashe says he thought the two sides could have bridged the gap in a few minutes, but Johnson says the House had already significantly compromised on the issues.