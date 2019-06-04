The Latest: Oakland 2nd US city to legalize magic mushrooms

The Latest on Oakland voting to decriminalize magic mushrooms (all times local):

11:20 p.m.

Oakland has become the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms after speakers testified that psychedelics had helped them overcome depression, drug addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to decriminalize the adult use and possession of magic mushrooms and other entheogenic, or psychoactive, plants and fungi. Denver voters in May approved a similar measure for people 21 and older.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Councilmember Noel Gallo, who introduced the resolution, said decriminalizing such plants would enable Oakland police to focus on serious crime.

The measure passed with amendments to include cautions that the hallucinogens might not be for everyone and some people with serious problems such as depression should seek professional help first.

Skeptics had raised concerns about unsafe use.

Magic mushrooms would remain illegal under both federal and state laws.

___

12:43 p.m.

Oakland would become the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms under a proposal before the City Council.

Council members will vote on the resolution on Tuesday night.

Denver voters in May approved a similar measure. Oakland's resolution would decriminalize a wider variety of plant-based substances.

Councilmember Noel Gallo, who introduced the resolution, says decriminalizing such plants would enable Oakland police to focus on serious crime.

He says such plants can have mental and physical health benefits and they have been used to treat depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Skeptics have raised concerns about unsafe use.

Magic mushrooms would remain illegal under both federal and state laws.