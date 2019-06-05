Denver measure requires voter consent for any Olympics bid

Denver voters have resoundingly approved a ballot measure requiring the city to seek their consent before spending public funds on any future Olympics bid.

Colorado Politics reports that 79% of voters OK'd the measure, according to unofficial results from Tuesday's municipal election.

Organizers put Initiative 302 on the ballot after city and state officials met with U.S. Olympic Committee members in 2018 to discuss a possible Winter Olympics bid in 2030 or thereafter.

The committee eventually chose Salt Lake City, which hosted the 2002 Winter Games, for a potential 2030 bid.

Denver is the only city to be awarded an Olympics, for 1976, only to back out.