GOP donor funds abortion referendum effort

A prominent donor to Republican causes has contributed $1 million to a political action committee aimed at overturning Missouri's restrictive new abortion law.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a filing with campaign regulators shows David Humphreys of Joplin contributed to the Committee to Protect the Rights of Victims of Rape & Incest. The donation comes after Humphreys said he would back a referendum asking voters to overturn the new law if Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed it.

Humphreys publicly urged Parson to veto the abortion bill, which bans abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy with exceptions only for medical emergencies. Humphreys said the lack of exceptions for rape and incest is bad public policy.

Humphreys and his family contributed more than $14 million to Republicans during the 2016 election cycle.