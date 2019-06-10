Prosecutor: Defendant coldly put gun against deputy’s neck

A prosecutor says a Maine man angry over his girlfriend's arrest and facing jail himself seized an opportunity to shoot a deputy who slipped and fell during an attempted arrest.

Jurors were told Monday that John Williams coldly placed the gun against Cpl. Eugene Cole's neck before pulling the trigger.

Defense lawyer Verne Paradie contends Williams was suffering from sleep deprivation and heavy drug use and only wanted to avoid going to jail — not to intentionally kill anyone. He also said Williams was beaten before his confession.

Williams is charged with murder in the April 25, 2018, killing in Norridgewock.

Cole was the first Maine police officer to be killed in the line of duty in three decades. A massive manhunt ended with Williams' arrest.