Officials warn of higher water levels on Michigan waterways

State officials are warning people using Michigan's lakes, rivers and streams to exercise caution due to higher than normal water levels on many of them.

The Department of Natural Resources says boaters, anglers and others should have a clear understanding of state boating rules and regulations and local watercraft controls.

Conservation officers have increased marine patrols in southeastern Michigan in response to high water levels. They say many boaters along the St. Clair River are creating wakes in no-wake portions of the waterway.

Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Marcus Collison in Charlevoix says crews are noticing an increase in flooding on docks and piers that have electrical connections. Collison says "electric shock drowning is a serious hazard around marinas, piers and docks."