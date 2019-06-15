New use sought for Arizona Capitol space after library moves

Mike Braun, executive director of the Arizona Legislative Council, pauses as he walks through the state's former library in the 1938 Arizona Capitol addition, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Phoenix. State officials and architects are pondering the future of newly vacated space in the Arizona Capitol complex, on the third floor of an annex sitting between the 118-year-old copper-domed Capitol and the nine-story Executive Tower. AP Photo

Arizona state officials and architects are pondering the future of newly vacated space in the Arizona Capitol complex.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports that ideas for the state library's former home on the third floor of an annex sitting between the 118-year-old copper-domed Capitol and the nine-story Executive Tower are percolating.

The ideas include adding a dignitary reception venue and a neutral meeting ground for legislative leaders and executive branch officials.

Such facilities are common among states, but Arizona's setup of separate House and Senate buildings leaves little extra space for joint activities.

When legislative leaders want to meet with the governor, they usually got to the governor's office.

The current planning includes refreshing plans drafted in the mid-2000s.

Those plans were put on the backburner by the Great Recession.