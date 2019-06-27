$6M death claim filed against Phoenix in police shooting

A law firm says it has filed a $6 million claim against the city of Phoenix in the death of a man who was shot by police officers investigating a string of armed robberies.

News media was sent a copy of the notice that the Horne Slaton law firm reportedly filed Thursday on behalf of Jacob Harris' father, mother and two children, seeking compensation for his Jan. 10 death. The 19-year-old was shot shortly after the armed robbery of a fast food restaurant.

The city does not comment on pending litigation.

The families of numerous people shot by Phoenix police have spoken out after the recent release of a video that shows officers aiming guns and obscenities at a black family whose young daughter took a doll from a store.