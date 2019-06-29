State agencies partner up to offer help to flood victims

Officials say several state agencies and nonprofit groups are teaming up to help people affected by spring flooding.

The partnership will open Sunday in Jerseyville. It's called the Multi-Agency Resource Centers, or MARC.

Agencies include the departments of Insurance, Human Services, Aging, Employment Security and Public Health. The goal is to help those affected by flooding to connect with services and access information easier.

The Mississippi River rose to record levels this spring following heavy snow melt in the late winter and frequent rains in the spring. Overly saturated levees prompted state and local officials to recommend that residents of some communities evacuate.