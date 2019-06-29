Colorado withholds parolee list after police chief’s remarks

Weld County officials say Colorado plans to stop sharing parolee information with county law enforcement agencies after Greeley's police chief criticized the state's parole system.

KUSA-TV reports the announcement came during a recent Weld County Chiefs of Police Association meeting. District Attorney Michael Rourke says a parole manager told the meeting that thanks to Chief Mark Jones, the parole department won't provide a list of parolees returning to the community for a month.

Jones previously said he is concerned too many violent offenders are being released early.

Jones says the monthly list helps police better understand who the parolees are and who they associate with.

The Department of Corrections said in a statement the agency intends to continue distributing the list, but is "pausing" for a moment to review the information included.