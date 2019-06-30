Kansas program helps teachers incorporate cultural history

Two Kansas lawmakers are encouraging teachers to incorporate culturally relevant studies into their lesson plans.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Democratic Reps. John Alcala and Valdenia Winn have spearheaded the Kansas Culturally Relevant Pedagogy Summer Intensive program, which is in its second year.

Alcala helped create the initiative after noticing a lack of representation of various ethnic groups in history text books.

The four-week-long program teaches Kansas educators about culturally relevant pedagogy, including Native American, Chicano/Latino, African American and Asian American studies. Teachers then implement the lessons in their classrooms, and share with program directors what did and didn't work.

Alcala says all teachers who participate will be certified in culturally relevant pedagogy upon completion of the program. He says those educators can then share the information with other teachers.