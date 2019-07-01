Police dog that comforted crime victims dies of cancer

A Wichita police dog that helped comfort crime victims has died of cancer.

The city of Wichita announced the death of the yellow Labrador retriever named Laddy on social media Sunday. Mayor Jeff Longwell said in a tweet that he would "immensely miss Laddy stopping by for treats and pats."

The Wichita Eagle reports that Laddy was trained at the Kansas Special Dog Service campus in Washington to act as a calming presence to people struggling with stress and anxiety from violent crimes. Laddy joined the Wichita Police Department's Victims Assistance Unit in 2016 at the age of 2. Michele Blunck, Laddy's handler, said at the time that dogs aren't "silent" or "judgmental." Blunck says, "They just are there for you."