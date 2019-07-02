2 men wounded in police shooting near public housing complex

Authorities say a shooting involving three police officers near a public housing complex has left two men wounded.

Hudson County prosecutors say the shooting in Jersey City occurred around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

They say a police lieutenant and two other city officers were on patrol in the area of the Arlington Gardens complex when "an incident occurred" that resulted in all three officers firing their weapons. But further details were not disclosed.

Preliminary indications suggest fireworks were being used in the area where the shooting occurred. Witnesses said the wounded men were the ones shooting them off.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The men, ages 19 and 21, were treated at hospitals for undisclosed injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Their names haven't been released.

No police officers were injured in the incident.

The prosecutor's office is leading the investigation into the shooting.