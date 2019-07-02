Police officer charged with striking woman

A Connecticut police officer has been charged with domestic violence-related offenses for the third time.

The Connecticut Post reports that Bridgeport Officer Steve Figueroa was charged Saturday by Shelton police with third-degree assault and unlawful restraint for allegedly striking his girlfriend in the face. He was released on $150,000 bond at his arraignment Monday.

A police department spokesman says the 28-year-old Figueroa has been placed on administrative leave and an internal investigation will be launched.

Figueroa's lawyer, Christian Young, says his client maintains his innocence.

Figueroa was also arrested last year after he was seen pushing and shoving a different woman. Those charges were eventually dropped.

He was also charged in Stratford in November 2017 with breaking a former girlfriend's car window, but that case was eventually dismissed.