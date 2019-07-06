Lake Charles doubles littering fines

Lake Charles residents will now pay double the fines and face harsher penalties if caught littering.

The American Press reports City Council members voted 6-0 Wednesday to change simple littering from a civil infraction to a criminal violation.

Fines are now $200 for a first offense, $300 for a second offense and $500 for a third offense. Initially, the fines were $100, $150 and $250 respectively.

The City Court can also assign litter pick-up hours and suspend a resident's driver's license for a third littering offense.

The city also cut the time from 10 days to 24-hours business and property owners have to remove litter once notified.

Mayor Nic Hunter says reducing litter has been one of his administration's top priorities.