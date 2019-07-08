DA asks attorney general to take state lawmaker’s case

The New Mexico Attorney General's Office plans to prosecute the case of a state lawmaker accused of drunken driving — a move that comes in response to a request from the local district attorney.

Marco Serna, who is the district attorney in the state's First Judicial District, asked the attorney general in a letter last week to take the case of Sen. Richard Martinez, a Democrat from Espanola.

Serna has recused himself to avoid what a spokesman described as "even the appearance of a conflict of interest."

Serna's jurisdiction includes Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties.

Martinez pleaded not guilty last week to aggravated DWI.

He was arrested and released after a June 28 collision at an intersection in Espanola, where police say his SUV struck the back of another vehicle.