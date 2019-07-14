26 swift water rescue teams get new equipment

As hurricane season bears down, several swift water rescue teams in North Carolina have received new equipment that will help them save people in disasters.

State officials said in a news release that 26 teams recently received new gear, thanks to more than $2 million in funding from the state.

They say the new equipment will enhance what the teams already have or will replace aging equipment.

Most of the money was spent on new water rescue equipment, including 46 inflatable swift water rescue boats, 62 motors and accessories to support the teams, including fuel tanks, life jackets, dry suits, paddles and other gear to maintain the boats and motors.