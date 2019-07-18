Trump campaign press secretary to attend Kentucky GOP event

Kentucky Republican officials say the national press secretary for President Donald Trump's reelection campaign will attend a GOP dinner next month in Lexington.

The state GOP says Kayleigh McEnany will be a special guest at the annual Lincoln Dinner scheduled for Aug. 17.

She previously worked as a political commentator at CNN prior to joining the Republican National Committee and serving as its national spokeswoman. McEnany is also the author of the book, "The New American Revolution: The Making of a Populist Movement."

State GOP officials say other prominent Republicans attending the dinner will include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Gov. Matt Bevin. Many other GOP elected officials and candidates also will be in attendance.