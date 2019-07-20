Michigan officials deny to pay for Portland flood damages

Portland city officials are asking the state of Michigan to clarify or reconsider its decision to deny aid to communities hurt by severe flooding this year.

Ice jams in the Grand River caused severe flooding in February that closed three bridges, restricted travel and forced evacuations. Portland City Manager Tutt Gorman tells the Lansing State Journal that the flooding caused about $200,000 worth of damage to public facilities.

The state earlier this month denied Ionia County's request for $105,000 to cover flood damage, including $100,000 for Portland, saying the flood costs don't place unreasonable demands on the county "or clearly demonstrate exhaustion of local efforts."

Gorman says he doesn't understand the state's reasoning and is seeking clarification.

The state didn't respond to a request for comment Tuesday.