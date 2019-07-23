Wyoming governor declares emergency amid irrigation failure

FILE - In this June 28, 2012 file photo, Jim Wilson walks past sections of irrigation pipe on his ranch near Glendo, Wyo. The ranch gets water from Horseshoe Creek, with a hand-dug well reserved for emergencies. In nearby Goshen County, about 150 square miles of cropland is without irrigation after a canal tunnel collapsed July 17. Wyoming's governor has declared a state of emergency Monday, July 22, 2019, to help farmers in Wyoming and Nebraska affected by an irrigation system failure. Alan Rogers

Wyoming's governor has declared a state of emergency while local irrigation managers in Wyoming and Nebraska look for ways to fix to an irrigation system failure that has affected a wide swath of cropland at the peak of growing season.

Monday's declaration will enable Wyoming to deploy workers and equipment to try to solve the problem that has left over 150 square miles (400 square kilometers) of cropland without irrigation water at the peak of summer, according to Gov. Mark Gordon's office.

"This is a serious emergency, and we recognize addressing an issue of this magnitude will take coordination," Gordon said in a release. "We are working with an understanding of the urgency of the situation, along with a need to proceed carefully."

A quick solution might be elusive. Officials estimated repairs would take two to four weeks.

The problem began when a 14-foot-wide (4-meter-wide) tunnel for irrigation water collapsed July 17. The tunnel is 100 feet (30 meters) underground in places.

The backed-up water washed out an irrigation canal, flooding nearby farmland.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports about half of the farmland now without irrigation water is in Wyoming and the other half is in Nebraska. Crops grown in the region include corn, sugar beets and hay for livestock.

"Everybody wants to make this go away," said Jay Dallman with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. "But engineering solutions to this aren't simple."