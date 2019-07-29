National Politics
Democrats court black voters in Mississippi governor primary
African American voters will play an important role in choosing the Democratic nominee for Mississippi governor.
Party primaries are Aug. 6.
The white candidate who has raised the most money in the Democratic primary, four-term Attorney General Jim Hood, campaigned last week at Bully's soul food restaurant in Jackson. He told ministers and others eating lunch there that he wants to expand Medicaid and improve public schools.
Of the eight Democrats running for governor, most have low-budget campaigns. Two of the candidates are well-connected in the metro Jackson area.
Robert Shuler Smith is the third-term Hinds County district attorney. Velesha P. Williams is a retired Jackson State University administrator. They are both African American.
Comments