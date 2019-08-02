Judge dismisses challenge to rule banning firearms at House

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to reverse a rule banning firearms inside Representatives Hall in the New Hampshire Statehouse.

In January, the House started its new session with a vote to ban guns in the chamber. The policy on allowing firearms on the House floor has changed over the past 10 years, depending on which party holds the majority. Democrats won control of the chamber last year.

Some Republican lawmakers said the rule violated their second amendment rights. The Concord Monitor reports the judge upheld the Legislature's authority to make its own rules.

Rep. John Burt, a Republican from Goffstown, filed the suit challenging the rule. He said the judge's decision was not a surprise and he's "looking ahead to the Supreme Court."