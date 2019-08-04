Florida sheriff’s official charged in payroll fraud

A senior official in a Florida sheriff's office has been charged with grand theft and fraud following an investigation into payroll discrepancies.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that Leon County Sheriff's Office human resources director Joseph McCabe has also been fired from the agency. He had served in the post for more than 14 years.

A probable cause affidavit says McCabe embezzled just over $10,000 from the sheriff's office in sick leave he was not owed and unauthorized pay raises.

McCabe told investigators he did not defraud the agency but may have "dropped the ball" in some instances. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

McCabe's duties included directing the human resources department, administering payroll, procurement and monitoring community-based services for the developmentally disabled.