No charges against man who took chief’s gun

FILE - This file photo from video provided by the San Luis Obispo, Calif., Police Department and posted on their Facebook page Wednesday, July 10, 2019, shows a person authorities are seeking in connection with the theft of Chief Deanna Cantrell's gun, that she says she left in a restaurant restroom and it was immediately stolen. The man who took a gun that a California police chief left in a restroom will not be charged by the district attorney's office. San Luis Obispo District Attorney Dan Dow says Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, he will not pursue charges against Skeeter Carlos Mangan. Chief Deanna Cantrell had left her personal handgun in a restaurant bathroom July 10. She was disciplined but kept her job. Dow says Mangan could have been charged with a misdemeanor but decided a case would not be "in the interest of justice." (San Luis Obispo Police Department via AP, File)

The man who took a gun that a California police chief left in a restroom will not be charged by the district attorney's office.

San Luis Obispo District Attorney Dan Dow says in a statement Saturday he will not pursue charges against 30-year-old Skeeter Carlos Mangan.

Police Chief Deanna Cantrell had left her personal handgun in a restaurant bathroom July 10. She was disciplined but kept her job.

Cantrell left her Glock .380 in an El Pollo Loco but quickly announced it was missing via a YouTube video. Mangan's brother-in-law saw social media postings and told authorities he believed Mangan had the weapon.

Dow says Mangan could have been charged with a misdemeanor but decided a case would not be "in the interest of justice."