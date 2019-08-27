Democrat, Republican lead in California Assembly race

Nevada County elections workers Elaine Mullin, left, and Mayra Davies-Easley work on sorting ballots for the California Assembly District 1 special election Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Nevada City, Calif. Elias Funez

A lone Democrat and the wife of the former state Assemblyman were well ahead of rivals Tuesday night in the fight for a sprawling Northern California district.

With nearly 50% of precincts reporting Tuesday night, Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt had 39.8% of the vote and Republican Megan Dahle had 36.5% in the special primary election for Assembly District 1.

The leaders were only separated by about 2,000 votes.

Republican Patrick Henry Jones was far behind at 16.2%, followed by two other Republicans: Joe Turner with 5.5% and Lane Rickard with 2%.

The top two vote-getters will head into a Nov. 5 runoff election unless one candidate wins more than half the vote.

The rural district that is bigger than West Virginia stretches from suburban Sacramento to the state's northeastern corner, covering all or parts of nine counties. The district's registered voters are 40% Republican and 28% Democrats, with another 22% having no party preference.

Betancourt describes herself as a farmer, small business owner and rural advocate living in Shasta County.

Dahle, of Bieber, is seeking to win the seat vacated when her husband, Republican Brian Dahle, won an empty Senate seat in June. She's benefiting from support from unions representing firefighters, highway patrolmen and prison guards, as well as a peace officers' association and a half-dozen county sheriffs.

Her campaign collections and spending were far more than any other candidate. Independent groups, mainly one backed by realtors and the prison guards' union, have spent more than $200,000 on her behalf.

Jones is a Redding gun shop owner and former Redding City Councilman.

Rickard once ran field operations and the Redding office of former Republican state Sen. Ted Gaines, and now is a consultant seeking his boss' old job. This year's special elections were triggered when Gaines won a seat on the statewide Board of Equalization in November.

Disabled veteran Joe Turner of Milford was chairman of the Lassen County Republican Central Committee before resigning to seek the open Assembly seat.