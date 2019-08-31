Massachusetts Democrats eye possible Kennedy/Markey face-off

FILE - This Jan. 2, 2019 file photo shows the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston. U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy is planning to attend two Labor Day breakfasts on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 one in West Boylston and another in Boston. Both appearances would be unremarkable except that Kennedy has dangled the possibility of challenging fellow Democrat, U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, in next year’s Democratic Senate primary, telling reporters this week “I've got new ideas and a new approach.” AP Photo

U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy is planning to attend two Labor Day breakfasts Monday — one in West Boylston and another in Boston.

Both appearances would be unremarkable except that Kennedy has dangled the possibility of challenging fellow Democrat U.S. Sen. Edward Markey in next year's Democratic Senate primary, telling reporters this week he's got "new ideas and a new approach."

That means every public appearance by the 38-year-old congressman — including the two Labor Day events — will be dogged by questions about whether he will try to oust the 73-year-old Markey next year.

Markey has been pushing back hard against the possible challenge, insisting he's running for reelection no matter who else gets into the race.

Markey has also begun campaigning, meeting recently with Democratic delegates in Medford.