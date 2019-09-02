The Latest: N Carolina officials see Dorian doing less harm

The Latest on North Carolina preparations for approaching Hurricane Dorian (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

North Carolina officials say they expect far less rain or flooding from Hurricane Dorian than the state experienced during Florence last year.

State Emergency Management Meteorologist Katie Webster said Monday that Dorian is expected to pick up its speed as it churns north along the East Coast. Webster says Dorian could drop 5 to 10 inches of rain on North Carolina, with points along the coast getting a foot or more. That's about half the maximum rainfall totals during Florence last September.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Florence was blamed for 45 storm-related deaths in North Carolina and the National Hurricane Center lists it as causing $22 billion in damage.

Gov. Roy Cooper said he's activated 300 members of the National Guard to help with preparations and storm response.

___

1:30 p.m.

The owners of North Carolina's largest motor-racing track are opening opportunities for evacuees from Hurricane Dorian.

Spokesmen for the Charlotte Motor Speedway said Monday a campground and related bathhouse are open for people looking for inland destinations away from the expected coastal impact zone.

Evacuees can stay free at the Rock City Campground near the race track outside Charlotte.

People are asked to check in personally, online at the speedway's website or by calling the camping office at 704-455-4445.

Atlanta Motor Speedway opening its camping facilities to evacuees on Thursday.

___

1 p.m.

Warnings are ramping up along the North Carolina coast with powerful Hurricane Dorian still days away.

The National Park Service said Monday it's closed visitor centers and museums at the southern end of the Outer Banks. North Carolina's state ferry division shuts down its express passenger ferry to isolated Ocracoke Island Monday evening. Cape Lookout National Seashore and visitor services on Ocracoke close Tuesday.

In the region closest to the storm steaming up from the southeast, Brunswick County schools are closing around noon Tuesday so families can prepare for Dorian. The University of North Carolina at Wilmington canceled classes for this week and told students to evacuate by Tuesday evening.

Gov. Roy Cooper plans to discuss preparations on Monday. He declared a state of emergency Saturday for the entire state.