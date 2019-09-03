North Carolina’s chief justice to visit Randolph County

North Carolina's chief justice will spend a day in Randolph County, where she'll visit with students, court officials and faith leaders.

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley will update students, faculty and the public on the status of the state courts when she speaks Tuesday at Randolph County Community College in Asheboro. After that, Beasley will visit with judicial officials and staff at the Randolph County Courthouse.

In the afternoon, she'll join faith leaders and elected officials at First United Methodist Church in Asheboro for a Faith and Justice Roundtable.

Participants will discuss the intersection of the faith community and the court system in the lives of people affected by the criminal justice system.