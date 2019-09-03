Workers wanted: Job openings pile up across North Dakota

Hiring managers across North Dakota are looking for ways to solve the workforce shortage that plagues the state.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Job Service North Dakota, which tracks employment data, estimates the state currently has 14,000 job openings. A decade ago, North Dakota had 8,000. State officials say the real number is closer to 30,000, given that some employers only advertise with one job posting when looking to hire multiple people for that role.

A survey of employers last year found that 28% of openings go unfilled longer than three months.

Arik Spencer, president and CEO of the Greater North Dakota Chamber, says the shortage is bad for the state's economy and it's going to take a "long-term, more surgical approach" to fix.