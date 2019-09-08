NC sets up forum to report storm damage to historic property

North Carolina's Historic Preservation Office has set up an online forum so local governments and residents can report damage to historic properties caused by Hurricane Dorian.

The office wants information about wind and flooding to historic structures, cemeteries and state highway historical markers. With that information in hand, the office can offer aid, technical expertise and consultation with federal and state entities.

The Historic Preservation Office offers technical advice and consultation for the restoration of damaged historic properties in North Carolina at no charge. A building must be at least 45 years old, but it doesn't have to have any special historic designation.

In addition, the office's website offers tips for drying out flooded buildings, documenting damage for insurance purposes and other technical advice.