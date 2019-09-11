Vermont town working with police, feds after email scam

Police in the Vermont town of Norwich are working with federal law enforcement officials after a town employee fell victim to an email scam.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Norwich Police Chief Jennifer Frank said an unidentified town employee was targeted by what's known as a "business email compromise scheme."

The scheme targets businesses and individuals who perform transfer of funds. The scammer compromises legitimate business or personal email accounts through a variety of means, including computer intrusion or fraudulent "creative account swaps."

Frank did not say how much money the town lost through the scam.

The FBI says that in the last year the number of reports of such cases have doubled. They have been reported in all 50 states and 177 countries.