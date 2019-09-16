Maryland deputy suspended, accused of drunken driving crash

A Maryland sheriff's deputy has been suspended and is facing drunk-driving charges after investigators say she injured someone in a crash while driving a sheriff's vehicle.

The Prince George's County Sheriff's Office said Friday that Deputy First Class Maria E. Mejia-Paz has been charged with driving while impaired by alcohol, failure to control speed to avoid collision and reckless driving, among other related charges.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Sharon Taylor says Mejia-Paz was off-duty but driving a sheriff's car when she struck another vehicle in July. The other car's driver was transported to a hospital, and released with minor injuries.

News outlets report Mejia-Paz was put on emergency suspension immediately following the crash and an internal investigation was launched.

It's unclear whether Mejia-Paz has an attorney who can comment on her behalf.