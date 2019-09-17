Anchorage attorney named Alaska Public Defender

Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office has announced the appointment of an Anchorage attorney as Alaska's new Public Defender.

The Tuesday announcement says Samantha Cherot (shur-OH') fills the position held by longtime Public Defender Quinlan Steiner, who resigned in April.

A news release from the governor's office says Cherot most recently worked as an assistant public defender in Anchorage.

Steiner had initially planned to resign when his replacement was appointed. But Dunleavy spokesman Matt Shuckerow says that under state law, the governor and Judicial Council can only act to fill that vacancy after the vacancy occurs.

Shuckerow says Steiner left the job April 12.

He says public advocacy attorney Beth Goldstein has worked as acting Public Defender since Steiner's departure.