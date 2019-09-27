The Latest: Biden: ‘No rationale’ for owning assault rifles

The Latest on Joe Biden's campaign visits in Nevada (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden returned to Las Vegas on Friday to hold a town hall on the city's east side and a fundraiser.

Biden reiterated his call for universal background checks for firearm purchases at his town hall Friday afternoon.

Biden, who also supports re-instating a ban on assault weapons, pushed back on the argument by some gun-rights supporters that owning a weapon like an AR-15 rifle is potential defense against a tyrannical government, pointing out the immense power of the U.S. military.

He says anyone who feels they need weapons to protect themselves from the government would need something like an F-15 fighter jet or a bazooka.

He says there's no rationale for citizens having assault rifles.

2:30 p.m.

Former Nevada Gov. Bob Miller is endorsing Joe Biden for president.

Miller introduced Biden at a campaign event in east Las Vegas on Friday and said the former vice president knows what's at stake in the 2020 election and the need to defeat President Donald Trump.

He also said the former vice president has a history of working to build consensus for all people.

Miller was a Democrat who served as governor from 1989 to 1999.