Medicaid expansion subject of N Carolina Democrats’ hearing

North Carolina Democrats at the legislature are trying to build momentum to expand Medicaid to more low-income residents now that some House Republicans recently revived the idea.

The House and Senate minority leaders scheduled a hearing for Tuesday at the Legislative Building on the need to offer Medicaid to more uninsured adults. Other expansion advocates planned a news conference earlier in the morning. The hearing isn't an official committee meeting, so no bill can move through the legislative process there.

A state budget stalemate has gone on for three months, primarily because the budget bill lacks expansion. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper wants expansion and vetoed the budget.

Republican House Speaker Tim Moore has allowed a stand-alone expansion bill to advance in the House, but Senate Republicans strongly oppose the idea.