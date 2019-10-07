Correction: World War II Veterans-French Honor story

In a story Oct. 5 about two Ohio veterans being honored by France, The Associated Press reported erroneously that both veterans would receive medals at their homes. Only one of the veterans, John T. Steinmetz, is being honored at home. John J. Day Jr. is to be honored at Ellis E. Woodrow Memorial Post 7883, not at his home.

A corrected version of the story is below:

France to honor 2 Ohio veterans for WWII service

France is bestowing its highest honor on two Ohio military veterans for their participation in the liberation of France during World War II

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — France is bestowing its highest honor on two Ohio military veterans for their participation in the liberation of France during World War II.

The consul general representing France in the Midwest United States says 93-year-old John T. Steinmetz, of Lancaster, and 97-year-old John J. Day Jr., of Galena (guh-LEEN'-uh), will receive French Legion of Honor medals.

Steinmetz is being honored at his home and Day at a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Westerville, Ohio.

The medals recognize remarkable deeds achieved for the French Republic.

Steinmetz was a Navy seaman who participated in the Allied invasion of Southern France on August 15, 1944. Day was an Army corporal whose service included landing on Normandy's Utah Beach with the infantry June 8, 1944.