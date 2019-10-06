Warren aims to build appeal in Republican strongholds

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., takes the stage before a large crowd at a rally in Carson City, Nevada on Oct. 2, 2019. Warren has become known for drawing large crowds in liberal bastions like Manhattan, but is trying to bolster her appeal in more conservative areas that voted for President Donald Trump in 2016, like Nevada's state capital. AP Photo

Elizabeth Warren has proven she's popular in Democratic strongholds, perhaps most memorably when she filled New York's Washington Square Park last month.

But as she's rising in the polls and sitting on a fresh pile of campaign cash, Warren is also frequently hitting places where she might be less welcome.

That includes Nevada's capital, a conservative area with a proud cowboy streak that's a seven-hour drive from the glitz of Democrat-friendly Las Vegas.

These trips test whether the progressive message that has fueled Warren's rise can resonate in all regions.

It's an important hurdle for Warren to clear to prove that, if she were to become the Democratic nominee, she could win back voters in areas that sided with President Donald Trump in 2016.