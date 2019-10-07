New Beshear ad features teacher criticizing Bevin

A Kentucky school teacher who moonlights as an Uber driver to make ends meet calls Republican Gov. Matt Bevin a divider in taking the lead role in a new ad from Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andy Beshear.

With the TV ad's release Monday, teacher Laura Hartke becomes the face behind Beshear's efforts to highlight Bevin's feud with teachers over revamping public pension systems and his wanting charter schools to compete with public schools. As a math intervention teacher, Hartke works with children who are falling behind.

The commercial is set to air across Kentucky. It starts with a replay of some of Bevin's criticisms of teachers. Hartke then says: "It's been a hard couple of years hearing the governor insult us."

The add ends with the Fayette County teacher saying that Bevin "divides us."

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Bevin has said he's done more than his predecessors to support public education.