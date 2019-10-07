Shaheen: US troop removal creates ‘security vacuum’

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire says President Donald Trump's decision to pull back U.S. troops from northern Syria will undo all the hard fought gains of the U.S. military and its partners in the region.

Shaheen, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services committees, said in a statement Monday the decision hasn't been coordinated with U.S military or diplomats in the region. She said Trump "is opening the door for a security vacuum that risks a resurgence of ISIS."

The decision is an illustration of Trump's focus on ending American overseas entanglement, one of his key campaign promises.

Shaheen said she remains "extremely concerned" about security and the status of over 10,000 ISIS prisoners in the region, including prisoners who have played a role in the capture and murder of Americans.